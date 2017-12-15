Share story

By
The Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police are searching for a Tucson woman who was last seen being abducted by her son at gunpoint.

Sgt. Pete Dugan says officers were called about a domestic violence incident Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses told responding officers that 26-year-old Marco Herrera had been in an altercation with his mother, 61-year-old Concepcion Fuentes.

They then described seeing Herrera point a handgun at Fuentes and force her into a vehicle before driving off.

The vehicle has since been located.

Neither mother nor son has been heard from or seen.

Authorities believe they may be heading toward Yuma.

Herrera is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-11, 160 pounds with close cut black hair and a goatee or mustache. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Fuentes is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-4, 165 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair.

