TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say they are investigating a murder-suicide case after an elderly woman shot her husband and then herself.
Sgt. Pete Dugan, a police spokesman, said in a statement Friday that officers were called the previous evening to a property rented by the couple.
The landlord told officers she had received a letter from one of the residents telling her to call police to recover their bodies. Officers found the couple’s bodies with gunshot wounds inside the home.
The couple has been identified as 85-year-old Bill Drake and 71-year-old Margaret Hoyt.
Police say Hoyt’s notes inside the home explained that her husband was suffering from serious health problems. She also gave directions to officers for their property and pets.
Investigators hadn’t determined Friday when the couple died.