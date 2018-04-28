TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say a man has life-threatening injuries after being shot by officers during a confrontation outside an apartment where a woman earlier called 911 for help.
Police say the confrontation and shooting occurred early Saturday morning when the man left the apartment after a woman and another person exited in response to police requests.
No identities were released.
Sgt. Kimberly Bay says separate teams of police detectives will conduct criminal and police standards investigations of the incident.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Britain's new prince is first Louis in more than a century
- Kauai woos travelers as island recovers from floods
- Yellowstone geyser erupts for 3rd time in 6 weeks
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating