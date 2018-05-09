TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police say an encounter between officers and a man who was brandishing a hunting knife in the middle of an intersection and threatening to stab someone ended with the man being fatally.

Police say one officer shot the man multiple times and the other user a stun gun Tuesday as the man refused to drop the knife as he approached the front doors of a convenience store.

A Police Department spokesman, Sgt. Pete Dugan, says the fatally wounded man then ran across the store’s parking lot before he was tackled by one of the officers, who then administered first aid until Fire Department personnel took over.

The man died at the scene. His identity wasn’t released.

The department is conducting criminal and professional standards investigations of the incident.