TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson say they’re investigating a homicide after the body of a young man was found on the city’s southwest side.

They say a passer-by called authorities about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday about an unresponsive person lying in the parking lot of a bank building.

Police day the man appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s and had obvious signs of trauma.

They say the man may have suffered the injuries elsewhere and wandered into the parking lot before collapsing.

Police say the department’s police gang unit was called in to help investigate the homicide.