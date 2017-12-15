TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Tucson have identified a man killed in a collision between two motorcycles last week.
Sgt. Pete Dugan said Friday that 35-year-old Jeremy Teeter succumbed to his injuries Dec. 9.
According to investigators, Teeter was slowing down his motorcycle Dec. 2 when he was rear-ended by another motorcyclist.
The impact caused both riders to be thrown from their motorcycles.
Most Read Stories
- Swedish Health’s ambitious Seattle plans involved a developer with a stake in their success VIEW
- Prison escape of Darren Berg, Washington’s ‘Mini Madoff,' is like ‘Shawshank Redemption,' official says
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Seattle police recommend charging ex-City Council candidate for false reporting in voucher program | Times Watchdog
- Washington state drivers 5th worst in nation — and trending in the wrong direction, new study says
Police say the second rider, identified as 33-year-old Zachary Roller, was riding a stolen motorcycle. Rider, whose injuries were not life-threatening, fled the scene but was arrested later that day.
He has since been booked into jail on possession of a stolen vehicle.
Authorities believe speed was a factor. There were no signs of impairment and both men had been wearing helmets.