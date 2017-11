TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson police have released the identity of a man shot after being involved in an argument with other people on a midtown street.

A Police Department spokesman says 38-year-old Carlos Simmons was shot in the chest during the Thursday morning incident.

Sgt. Pete Dugan says witnesses saw Simmons involved in an argument and then heard a gunshot. The other people then ran away and Dugan says no one has been arrested.