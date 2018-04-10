TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A man has been fatally shot by Tucson police officers who were answering an emergency call about an armed robbery.
Police say two officers arrived at a check-cashing business Tuesday morning after a report that it was being robbed.
They say a man armed with a gun walked out of the business and ignored commands to drop the weapon.
After being shot following a confrontation with two police officers, the man later died at a hospital.
His name hasn’t been released yet.
Police say no officers were injured.