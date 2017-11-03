TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Police say they have arrested three juveniles on charges related to the weekend vandalism of four schools in a northern Tucson school district.

Tucson police say the vandals broke windows, set a fire in a library, destroyed computers and other equipment causing at least $200,000 in damages to Amphitheater Public Schools sometime Saturday night.

The 12-year-old, 13-year-old and 15-year-old boys were booked into the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center on felony burglary, arson and criminal damage charges.

School Superintendent Todd Jaeger says they are thankful for the quick police work, but they “are saddened to learn that several of the individuals allegedly involved were current or former students of ours.”