TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A state grand jury has indicted a Tucson doctor who owns a pain management medical clinic on fraud and drug charges.

The indictment charges Dr. David Ruben with prescribing opioids 25 times to 11 patients over a half-year period when he was barred by an Arizona Medical Board order from prescribing, administering, or dispensing certain controlled substances.

The state Attorney General’s Office says the March 19 indictment stems from an investigation by the office and the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

The Medical Board suspended Ruben’s medical license on April 5, 2017.

Online court records don’t list a defense attorney for Ruben who could comment on the allegation.