SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man who served in the U.S. Army and fought in the Vietnam War will be presented the nation’s second-highest military award during a ceremony Tuesday at Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista.

Army officials say Frank Crary is getting the Distinguished Service Cross for his extraordinary heroism and devotion to duty during combat in 1966,when Crary served as a rifleman in a reconnaissance platoon in the 1st Cavalry Division.

An Army statement says Crary exposed himself to enemy fire by attacking a North Vietnamese machine gun that was among enemy positions that had pinned down his unit.

The statement says Crary acted “with total disregard for his own personal safety” when he jumped up, ran toward the machine gun position, flanked it and killed the enemy.