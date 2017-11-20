TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting an Uber driver.

The Arizona Daily Star reports Chris Thomas Gomez was convicted late last week on one count of sexual assault.

Prosecutors say Gomez ordered an Uber in July 2016 and had the female driver stop in the back parking lot of an apartment complex.

He grabbed her wrist, pinned her to the seat and began to grope her.

Authorities say the driver struggled but was able to flee and call 911.

Gomez is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 6.

