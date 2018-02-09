Share story

The Associated Press

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Tucson man used blankets to drown out his crying infant son, causing the boy’s death.

Tucson police Sgt. Pete Dugan says firefighters transported 6-month-old Killian MacDonald to a hospital Thursday evening but he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police investigators interviewed the boy’s father, 22-year-old Zechariah MacDonald, and learned he had been home alone with his son and 2-year-old daughter while their mother was at work.

According to police, MacDonald put the boy in a playpen so he could take a nap. MacDonald placed multiple blankets over the boy’s body to muffle his crying.

The father woke up several hours later and found the baby unresponsive.

Dugan says detectives booked MacDonald on one count of domestic violence/manslaughter.

It wasn’t known if he had an attorney.

