TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man is accused of killing his mother-in-law and beating and choking his estranged wife after allegedly kidnapping both women last week.

Pima County Sheriff’s officials say the body of 65-year-old Sachiko McClurg hasn’t been found, but she’s presumed dead and there’s enough evidence for probable cause to charge 43-year-old Norman Schrank.

Schrank is jailed on a $2 million bond suspicion of first-degree murder, kidnapping, vehicle theft and abandoning or concealing a dead body.

He also faces an aggravated assault charge for alleged injuring his 41-year-old estranged wife, Jeni McClurg, who reportedly asked him for a divorce recently.

Jeni McClurg and her mother went missing on May 1.

Two days later, Schrank was arrested by Gila County authorities after he and his injured estranged wife were located in Pine.