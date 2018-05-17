TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A Tucson man accused of killing his mother-in-law and beating and choking his estranged wife after allegedly kidnapping both women has died at a Pima County jail.
County Sheriff’s officials say 43-year-old Norman Schrank was found unresponsive in his cell early Wednesday and pronounced dead.
Homicide detectives determined it was a suicide.
Schrank had been jailed on a $2 million bond on suspicion of first-degree murder, kidnapping, vehicle theft and abandoning or concealing a dead body.
He also faced an aggravated assault charge for allegedly injuring 41-year-old Jeni McClurg, who reportedly had asked Schrank recently for a divorce.
Sheriff’s officials say the body of 65-year-old Sachiko McClurg hasn’t been found, but she’s presumed dead.
Jeni McClurg and her mother went missing May 1. Schrank was arrested days later in Pine.