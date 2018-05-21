TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Tucson Water Department is seeking to get recharged waste water flowing into sections of the Santa Cruz River along Downtown Tucson.
KVOA-TV in Tucson, Arizona, reports the department applied for a permit earlier this month and now must get approval from several agencies including the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and U.S. Army Corp of Engineers.
Tucson Water spokesman James MacAdam says the targeted part of the Santa Cruz River used to flow year round. He says birds and other wildlife will become attracted to the area and will help the barren stretch.
Less than a century ago, river water flowed in the Santa Cruz.
The first of three construction phases is expected to start in January.
Information from: KVOA-TV, http://www.kvoa.com/