TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Tucson is moving to resolve controversy over a proposal to rename a park for a police officer killed in the line of duty by instead placing a memorial for the officer in the same park.

A unanimous City Council vote Tuesday night approved a compromise to erect signage dedicating Alvernon Park for Officer Jeffrey Ross, who was fatally shot during a 1982 narcotics raid.

Some neighbors had objected to the renaming proposal, saying Ross had little historic connection to the midtown park.

Retired police officer John Sainz led the push to rename the park after Ross, whom Sainz said lived near the park and played there when he was a child.

Siblings of Ross said they’re happy that their brother will be recognized.

