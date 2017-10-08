TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Sheriff’s officials say a Tucson-area woman is dead and her 28-year-old son arrested in a homicide case.
They say deputies went to a home Saturday night about a possible domestic violence incident.
When they arrived, they found 59-year-old Laurie Vandegrift dead inside her home with obvious signs of trauma.
Sheriff’s officials say during an earlier 911 call, a woman believed to be Vandegrift asked for law enforcement and medical service before the phone was disconnected.
Most Read Stories
- Kirk Herbstreit on UW's scheduling complaints: 'You should be thanking ESPN'
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Workers at Federal Way Denny's 'no longer employed' after black customers reportedly were asked to pay before eating
- Rapper Nelly arrested in Seattle area for alleged sexual assault
- Edmonds woman who told date she was serial killer and wanted to eat his heart gets 18 years
When they called the number back, a man believed to be her son answered the phone and said he had argued with his mother but everything was OK.
The man was told deputies were responding and the phone was disconnected again.
Sheriff’s officials say Justin Vandegrift was later arrested and booked into jail.