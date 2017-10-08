TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County Sheriff’s officials say a Tucson-area woman is dead and her 28-year-old son arrested in a homicide case.

They say deputies went to a home Saturday night about a possible domestic violence incident.

When they arrived, they found 59-year-old Laurie Vandegrift dead inside her home with obvious signs of trauma.

Sheriff’s officials say during an earlier 911 call, a woman believed to be Vandegrift asked for law enforcement and medical service before the phone was disconnected.

When they called the number back, a man believed to be her son answered the phone and said he had argued with his mother but everything was OK.

The man was told deputies were responding and the phone was disconnected again.

Sheriff’s officials say Justin Vandegrift was later arrested and booked into jail.