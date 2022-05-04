CINCINNATI — It was only hours after J.D. Vance had announced his Senate campaign with an us-against-them speech in July that he stepped off the stage and sat down to make his case on one of the Republican Party’s biggest and most valuable platforms: “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News.

Speaking from his hometown in Ohio, one that his memoir, “Hillbilly Elegy,” put on the map as a symbol of left-behind Middle America, Vance lamented the “elites and the ruling class” and how they “have plundered this country.”

Carlson lapped it up — “I love that,” he said — and all but endorsed Vance’s campaign on the spot. “I probably shouldn’t say this,” Carlson said. “I’m really glad you’re doing it.”

The victory of Vance, 37, in the Ohio Senate Republican primary Tuesday was unquestionably fueled by the April 15 endorsement of former President Donald Trump, which catapulted Vance toward victory. But other factors had set the stage for the former president to play such a decisive role.

Vance had received behind-the-scenes and public help — from Donald Trump Jr., the former president’s eldest son; from the not-so-quiet support of Carlson; and from the extraordinary and early investment of Peter Thiel, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist who is also Vance’s former boss.

In the end, that group — Thiel, Carlson and the two Trumps — formed a powerful alliance. Thiel’s $15 million appears to be the most spent by an individual megadonor to elect a single Senate candidate. Carlson’s program is the most watched on cable television and a trendsetter for conservative media. And the former president is the most popular politician in the Republican Party.

Together, they helped deliver for Vance everything he would need for his Trump-toned, anti-corporate, nationalist message to succeed: funding, media attention and a late surge of momentum.

Donald Trump’s blessing was uniquely powerful in Ohio, where it effectively absolved Vance of his previous harsh denunciations of the former president — the focus of almost all the attacks on his campaign. Every race is different, and even Trump’s influence has limits: Vance won just over 32% of the vote, meaning most primary voters did not side with the former president’s pick.

Still, given Ohio’s Republican leanings, Vance now enters the fall campaign as a favorite to enter the U.S. Senate largely owing his seat to Trump’s intervention.

Vance’s emergence as a Make America Great Again standard-bearer in 2022 would have seemed unthinkable six years ago, when he was a self-styled “Never Trump” Republican and a fixture of the mainstream news media as a translator for liberals curious about the bombastic New Yorker’s cultural appeal.

In early 2021, Vance sought to make amends. And it was Thiel who brokered and attended a meeting at Mar-a-Lago in Florida at which Vance began his rehabilitation and reinvention. Additional help came from right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, a Trump favorite, who connected Vance with Andy Surabian, an adviser to Donald Trump Jr.

While rival Ohio Senate contenders pressured, and sometimes pestered, the former president for his support, Vance’s lobbying effort was more restrained. When four other candidates traveled to Mar-a-Lago for a fundraiser for a House candidate and were corralled into an impromptu pitch session with Trump, Vance was not there. Two people close to him said he had stayed away deliberately, to avoid being seen as just one of a cluster of aspirants.

The contrast, at that point, could have been unkind: The early GOP front-runner was Josh Mandel, a former state treasurer and two-time Senate candidate. Two businessmen were also in the race — Bernie Moreno, a car dealer, and Mike Gibbons, a financial executive — as was Jane Timken, a former state Republican chair.

All of them, along with Matt Dolan, a wealthy state senator, could draw on millions of dollars of their own or from old campaign accounts. In contrast, Vance was a first-time candidate with no real national donor network and was not rich enough to finance his own campaign.

His super PAC, which received $10 million from Thiel months before he even entered the race, would be crucial.

But there was a legal complication: Outside groups may not privately coordinate strategy with campaigns. So the super PAC found a workaround, publishing troves of internal data on an unpublicized Medium page where campaign officials knew to find it. The existence of the site was first revealed by Politico.

The degree to which the super PAC worked as something of an adjunct to the campaign is remarkable. According to documents it posted, the outside group “recruited, vetted and hired staff who later joined” the campaign, sent text messages and robocalls to build crowds for Vance events and even paid for online advertising that directed donations to the Vance campaign.

Yet for all his cash, Thiel absented himself from the super PAC’s operations, never once speaking to Luke Thompson, who ran it, so Thiel could legally continue to speak with Vance as an adviser, according to Thompson.

Thompson called Thiel’s approach “a venture capital mindset,” likening the campaign to a startup. “J.D. is the founder and picks his team,” he said.

Even with the early Thiel money, Vance relied on conservative media for attention, appearing on the programs of Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka.

Appearances on Carlson’s Fox News program were most valuable of all.

He has appeared on the program 15 times since July, according to Media Matters for America, often drawing heavy praise from the host. “Occasionally, you run into somebody who could actually change things,” Carlson said during an interview on the eve of the election. “That would be J.D. Vance.”

“Tucker was really, really important,” Thompson said. “It meant that our guy had a platform to go and talk to primary voters in Ohio — and small-dollar donors nationwide.”

Then came the attacks.

For weeks in the fall, the anti-tax Club for Growth, which supported Mandel, pummeled Vance for his past denunciations of Trump. Vance’s own super PAC found that Ohioans knew little about him besides that he had once opposed Trump. By December, David McIntosh, the Club for Growth’s president, had repeatedly urged Trump to back Mandel, warning him that Vance’s candidacy was doomed.

McIntosh evidently was persuasive: Speaking with advisers, Trump mulled whether to get behind Mandel, saying that Vance was “dead, isn’t he?”

“I like J.D. a lot, but everyone just tells me those ads killed him,” Trump told one adviser.

In hindsight, however, Nick Everhart, a Republican strategist based in Ohio, said that “being shoved out of the first tier of the race” might have been “the best thing that happened to Vance,” because the attacks on him largely stopped.

Records from AdImpact, an ad-tracking firm, show that ads attacking Vance slowed to a trickle in December and then stopped entirely in February.

When ads supporting Vance began to run, he gained traction, although he still trailed. By April 4, his super PAC posted a memo saying Vance was no longer “primarily associated” with his prior criticisms of Trump.

“J.D. showed a lot of resilience in this race — and when the political class in the Beltway wrote him off as dead in the water earlier this year, he clawed his way back into contention to get President Trump’s endorsement and ultimately win through his sheer determination and natural political talent,” said Surabian, who, along with Jai Chabria, ran Vance’s campaign.

Indeed, Trump was swayed in part by how Vance handled himself on television. In one debate, when Mandel and Gibbons went toe to toe, Vance scolded them, rising above the fray — and impressing Trump.

Trump was on a golf course, editing his statement endorsing Vance, when NBC News reported he was about to issue it. Some of Trump’s advisers, working with Vance’s opponents, were lobbying the former president not to, but the report only solidified his decision.

Vance also benefited from a more accurate picture of the electorate.

McIntosh, of the Club for Growth, repeatedly argued to Trump that the former president’s pollster, Anthony Fabrizio, who was also working for Vance, had modeled the Ohio primary electorate inaccurately.

The Club for Growth’s polling last weekend showed Vance receiving 26% of the vote. Fabrizio’s polling had Vance at 32%.

Vance finished with 32.2%.

Jeff Roe, a Republican strategist who worked with the Club for Growth in Ohio, called Trump before the polls closed Tuesday to concede. He told Trump that the former president was “100% responsible” for Vance’s win, according to a person briefed on the conversation.

In his victory speech Tuesday night, Vance thanked, among others, Donald Trump Jr., Kirk, Carlson and, of course, the former president.