MINOT, N.D. (AP) — Two singing stars have been lined up for this year’s Norsk Hostfest celebration in Minot.
Country singer Tanya Tucker will hold a concert Sept. 26, and crooner Engelbert Humperdinck will perform Sept. 27.
Earlier announced acts are Grammy award-winning singer Michael Bolton on Sept. 27 and ventriloquist Darci Lynne on Sept. 29. She’s one of the youngest contestants to win the “America’s Got Talent” show.
The Hostfest is billed as the largest Scandinavian heritage festival in North America. Each year it draws about 60,000 people from around the world for food, music and other entertainment.
The 41st Hostfest is Sept. 26-29 at the State Fairgrounds. Tickets go on sale May 17.