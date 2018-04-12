FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — Multiple monkeys and their human caretaker at a U.S. Army medical research lab have tested positive for the bacteria that causes tuberculosis.

U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases spokeswoman Caree Vander Linden tells The Frederick News-Post one primate was identified as a suspect for tuberculosis in February, and tested positive for the disease in March. Further testing identified latent tuberculosis in five other cynomolgus macaques, which means they tested positive for the disease without showing outward symptoms.

They have been euthanized.

Vander Linden says the macaque caretaker will receive routine antibiotic treatment for latent tuberculosis.

The Fort Detrick-based facility is investigating how the research animals contracted the disease. Vander Linden says the Frederick County Health Department is interviewing individuals who may have come into contact with the disease.

___

Information from: The Frederick (Md.) News-Post, http://www.fredericknewspost.com