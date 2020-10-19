ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A tsunami warning issued after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake off the Alaska Peninsula Monday has been canceled and replaced with a tsunami advisory, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

“Tsunami advisories mean that a tsunami capable of producing strong currents or waves dangerous to persons in or very near the water is expected or is already occurring. Areas in the advisory should not expect widespread inundation,” the center wrote.

The largest waves measured in the aftermath of the earthquake reached about 2 feet in Sand Point. In King Cove, waves reached 1.5 feet after the earthquake.

The quake struck about 62 miles southeast of Sand Point at 12:54 p.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The area is about 575 miles southwest of Anchorage.

The earthquake triggered the tsunami warning extending from Kennedy Entrance, 40 miles southwest of Homer, to Unimak Pass, 80 miles northeast of Unalaska.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake was felt in coastal communities across in the region.

“It was a pretty good ride — I couldn’t tell you for how long — maybe 15-30 seconds,” said Michael Ashley of Cold Bay. “All the couches, recliners and bookcases were moving around, and I had to pretty much hold one of them up.”

In Sand Point, Patrick Mayer, superintendent of Aleutians East Borough School District, was visiting Sand Point School when the earthquake hit. He described it as lasting about 30-45 seconds.

“You kind of always wait for it to build more, but it just lasted and trailed off,” he said.

The school is a designated tsunami evacuation point for the town, and its school bus evacuated workers from the Trident Seafoods processing plant.

“We haven’t been able to identify any structural damage at this point, and we don’t believe there is any,” he said.

Monday’s earthquake was an aftershock of the 7.8 earthquake that struck the same area in July, said State Seismologist Michael West. The earthquake triggered a number of its own aftershocks shortly after, ranging from 3.5 to 5.9 magnitude. West said additional aftershocks will continue in the area for days after.

Tsunami sirens were reported going off at Kodiak around 1:30 p.m.

King Cove city administrator Gary Hennigh said the quake was felt in the Alaska Peninsula community but everything seemed to be intact.

“Residents and cannery workers are evacuating to higher ground until we know more about the tsunami warning,” Hennigh said.

Marjie Veeder, city clerk and public information officer for Unalaska, west of the tsunami warning area, said some people there felt the earthquake, but others did not. She said there are “blue skies, sunshine and a flat, calm bay.”

(Anchorage Daily News reporters Tess Williams and James Brooks contributed to this story.)

