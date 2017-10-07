Share story

By
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal Transportation Security Administration is warning officials to be on the lookout for a man who has tried to gain unauthorized access to airports across the country, most recently in Maryland.

TSA said in a recent warning that Ahmed Olasunkahmi Salau has tried for at least a year to access restricted areas and aircraft in six states plus Washington, D.C.

WRC-TV reports he tried to gain access to board a charter flight Monday at College Park Airport in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

TSA says Salau has presented himself as a passenger, employee or crewmember and has also called airports to try to gather passenger and aircraft data.

The TV station reports Salau is not the subject of an active search. TSA says it issued the warning for security awareness.

