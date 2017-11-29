CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says its officers seized two guns in separate incident at a North Carolina airport.

A news release from the TSA said a Charlotte man was stopped at a security checkpoint at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after the x-ray monitor spotted a .45 caliber gun with five bullets in it. The agency also said a Rockwell man was caught when the x-ray machine revealed a 9 mm gun loaded with six bullets in his attaché.

The two incident occurred on Tuesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police cited the men on a weapons charge.

TSA said the incidents marked the 59th and 60th guns that its officers have caught at the airport. This year, TSA officers have caught more guns in 11 months than they did in all of 2016.