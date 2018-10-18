NEW YORK (AP) — Transportation Security Administration officers in New York bought a shirt for a shirtless boy who was traveling to Denver.
The TSA says the boy and his father arrived at a checkpoint at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday and officers noticed the child did not have a shirt when he removed his coat for screening. The father told officers all their clothes were in a checked bag and he didn’t realize his son wasn’t wearing a shirt.
Officers were concerned because temperatures in Denver were cold so two of them went to an airport shop and purchased an NYPD T-shirt.
An officer escorted them to their gate for their flight.
