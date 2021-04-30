The Transportation Security Administration announced Friday it will extend a federal mandate that requires people to wear masks in transportation settings, including at airports, on commercial aircraft and on commuter bus and rail systems through September 13.

The initial requirement went into effect on Feb. 1 and was set to expire May 11.

“The federal mask requirement throughout the transportation system seeks to minimize the spread of COVID-19 on public transportation,” said Darby LaJoye, the senior official performing the duties of the TSA administrator said in a statement that accompanied the announcement.

TSA officials said the extension of the face mask requirement is consistent with CDC policies.

Children under the age of 2 and those with certain disabilities are exempt from the face mask requirement, but others could face penalties if they refuse to comply. Under current TSA rules, penalties for noncompliance start at $250 and increase to $1,500 for repeat offenders.