ROSEAU, Dominica (AP) — Forecasters are warning of heavy rains across the eastern Caribbean as Tropical Storm Kirk approaches.
A tropical storm warning has been issued for Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominica, Martinique and Guadeloupe. A tropical storm watch was issued for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Thursday that up to 10 inches (25 centimeters) of rain could fall in parts of Dominica and Martinique. Forecasters said mudslides and flash flooding are possible.
The storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and is located about 60 miles (95 kilometers) east-northeast of Barbados. It is moving west-northwest at 16 mph (26 kph).
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Kavanaugh's 'choir boy' image on Fox interview rankles former Yale classmates
- Kavanaugh nomination: Third woman comes forward with sexual misconduct allegation
- Mystery writer Sue Grafton dies; ‘the alphabet now ends at Y’
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Mormon women’s group aims call for probe of Kavanaugh allegations at LDS senators
Meanwhile, forecasters project Hurricane Rosa will grow to Category 3 force off Mexico’s Pacific Coast, though it’s not expected to threaten land before next week.