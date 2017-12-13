BOUTTE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man says he escaped a catastrophic fire only thanks to the action of his dog.
Calvin Baldwin tells WVUE-TV that his dog, Rusty, stood on the end of a sofa and started scratching Baldwin’s arm to wake him up during the Sunday morning fire at his home in Boutte. Baldwin says he awoke to see smoke, grabbed Rusty and escaped the house.
The fire left the inside of the home charred and the roof partially collapsed.
Baldwin says all his personal belongings in the house he had shared with his late wife have been destroyed, including his boat.
Baldwin’s mother, Maudie McCoy, says they’re staying positive, and Rusty will be rewarded with “a lot of kisses, a lot of bones.”
Information from: WVUE-TV, http://fox8live.com