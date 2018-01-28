ORONO, Maine (AP) — University of Maine System trustees are meeting to discuss matters including a proposed policy on who can lobby or speak on behalf of the system.

Trustees on Monday will discuss changes to “Institutional Authority on Political Matters” policy that would limit the political activities of university staff.

The original proposal created an outcry from professors feared they were being prohibited from expressing their views and engaging in the political process. Officials say the language has been changed to address those concerns.

Trustees aren’t planning any final action during their meeting at the University of Maine. Final votes are expected in March.