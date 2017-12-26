ALGONQUIN, Ill. (AP) — Trustees in the northern Illinois community of Algonquin have approved a $9.1 million contract for improvements they hope will bring more people and businesses to downtown.

The Northwest Herald reports the plan calls for widening sidewalks along Main Street and reconstructing the street and sidewalks with brick, plus adding decorative lighting. The project also includes replacing the water main and sanitary sewer, burying overhead utilities and creating a Main Street plaza next to Village Hall. It will include a gas-fired fireplace.

Assistant City Manager Mike Kumbera says work is expected to begin in January and be finished by December.

Rosemont-based Burke LLC is handling design, bidding and contractor selection for the project.

Algonquin is located about 45 miles northwest of Chicago.

