LORMAN, Miss. (AP) — The provost of Alcorn State University will serve as interim president of the Mississippi school beginning July 1.

The College Board announced Monday that trustees had appointed Donzell Lee last week in closed session.

Current Alcorn President Alfred Rankins Jr. is becoming Mississippi’s commissioner of higher education. Rankins will oversee the state’s eight public universities, including Alcorn.

Lee was named provost in 2015 after serving as vice provost and interim provost. In that position, he oversees academic operations at the 3,600-student university.

He’s worked at Alcorn for more than 35 as a music instructor in the Fine Arts Department. Lee has also served as director of the university’s honors program and its graduate dean.

Lee developed the first computer-assisted music instruction laboratory in the state and helped spearhead international programs.