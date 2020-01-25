WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s defense began its presentation Saturday in an abbreviated session of a historic impeachment trial by arguing that Trump had done nothing wrong in his dealings with Ukraine and that Democrats had presented a selective record — a trial that the president portrayed as unfair and that “should never be allowed to happen again.”

The two-hour presentation, led by White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump personal lawyer Jay Sekulow, followed a three-day opening argument by House managers, led by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who urged Trump’s removal from office for alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The crux of House Democrats’ case is the allegation that Trump withheld military aid and a White House meeting to pressure Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden, a political rival, as well as his son Hunter Biden, who served on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy company, while his father was vice president.

When the trial resumes next week, Trump’s lawyers are expected to argue that the president was justified in seeking the investigation because of a history of corruption involving the company.

Cipollone began the substantive portion of his defense with a discussion of the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which the president has described as “perfect.”

Specifically, Cipollone said, Trump told Zelensky that other countries needed to do more to support Ukraine’s defense. Cipollone did not say it explicitly, but he appeared to make this point as a way of explaining why Trump temporarily withheld military aid from the country.

Cipollone accused House managers of intentionally omitting this element of the call from their presentation this week.

“They come here to the Senate, and they ask you to remove a president, tear up the ballots in all of your states, and they don’t bother to read the key evidence of the discussion of burden-sharing that’s in the call itself. Now, that’s emblematic of their entire presentation,” Cipollone said.

White House deputy counsel Mike Purpura argued that the call was “in line with the Trump administration’s legitimate concerns about corruption” in the country.

Yet Trump did not use the word “corruption” during the conversation, according to a rough transcript released by the White House.

Purpura said Trump’s concern about corruption was evident when he referenced a theory about Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election — one that has been discredited by U.S. intelligence officials.

“There is absolutely nothing wrong with asking a foreign leader to help get to the bottom of all forms of foreign interference in an American presidential election,” Purpura said.

Sekulow held up part one of the report by special counsel Robert Mueller and noted that $32 million, 2,800 subpoenas and 500 search warrants ended with the conclusion that it could not be established that the Trump campaign coordinated or conspired with Russia in the 2016 election.

He also referenced the surveillance of Carter Page, a Trump campaign adviser who was believed to be acting as a foreign agent, and a recent Justice Department determination that some of those surveillance warrants were invalid.

Because of that, Sekulow argued, Trump had reason not to “blindly trust some of the advice he was being given by the intelligence agencies.”

“The president had reason to be concerned about the information he was being provided,” Sekulow said. “Now we could ignore this. We can make believe this did not happen But it did.”

In his remarks, Sekulow made no mention of the second part of the Mueller report, which identified possible instances of the president obstructing justice.

Sekulow noted that several House impeachment inquiry witnesses acknowledged that foreign aid is held up all the time for a variety of reasons.

He also argued that Trump’s policy toward Ukraine, including funding Javelin missiles, was more generous to Ukraine than that of previous administrations.

But Sekulow did not address the central question in the case, which is not whether aid can be held, but why Trump held it. Democrats contend it was held because he was awaiting a public announcement of an investigation into the Bidens.

Purpura spent a significant amount of time claiming that Ukraine did not learn about the presidential hold on military aid until late August — well after the call.

“There can’t be a threat without the person knowing he’s being threatened,” he said. “There can’t be a quid pro quo without the quo.”

However, two Trump administration officials — Pentagon official Laura Cooper and State Department official Catherine Croft — testified that they believed that Ukrainians knew about the hold before the call.

Purpura attempted to rebut their testimony Saturday, arguing that testimony from other, more senior officials was more credible.

“The House managers are aware that the Ukrainians’ lack of knowledge on the hold is fatal to their case, and so they’ve desperately tried to muddy the water,” he said.

Purpura noted that Cooper testified that she couldn’t be certain about her testimony and “didn’t want to speculate” about emails she cited that appeared to discuss the holds.

Croft, he said, “admitted that she can’t remember those specifics and did not think that she took notes.”

Better, Purpura argued, to credit the testimony of Ambassador Kurt Volker; the special envoy to Ukraine and Croft’s superior, Ambassador William Taylor; National Security Council senior director Tim Morrison; State Department official George Kent; and others who testified that they believed the Ukrainians did not learn of the hold till Aug. 29, when Politico published an article about it.

After attacking the House impeachment process, White House deputy counsel Patrick Philbin raised the issue of the anonymous whistleblower who helped launch the impeachment probe — and the House’s decision not to investigate his motives.

“You would think that before going forward with an impeachment proceeding against the president of the United States, that you would want to find out something about the complainant that had started it all, because motivations, bias, reasons for wanting to bring this complaint could be relevant,” Philbin said. “But there wasn’t any inquiry into that.”

Philbin went on to cite conservative media reports that have claimed the whistleblower “potentially” worked with former Vice President Joe Biden on Ukraine matters. “Which, if true,” he said, “would suggest an even greater reason for wanting to know about potential bias or motive.”

Schiff weighed in on the defense presentation minutes after it wrapped up.

“After listening to the President’s lawyers opening arguments, I have three observations,” Schiff said on Twitter. “They don’t contest the facts of Trump’s scheme. They’re trying to deflect, distract from, and distort the truth. And they are continuing to cover it up by blocking documents and witnesses.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Trump defense team “did something they did not intend” by making the case for more witnesses and documents.

Schumer focused on the defense team’s argument that there were no eyewitnesses and that no one knows what the president intended when he held the aid.

“But there are people who do know,” Schumer said, mentioning that former national security adviser John Bolton and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney were among them.

“Today we thank the president’s counsel for one thing, they made our case even stronger.”

Trump, though, claimed that the day’s proceedings showed how unfairly he had been treated.

“Any fair minded person watching the Senate trial today would be able to see how unfairly I have been treated and that this is indeed the totally partisan Impeachment Hoax that EVERYBODY, including the Democrats, truly knows it is,” the president tweeted. “This should never be allowed to happen again!”

Republicans rallied around Trump’s lawyers, with many of them using the same word — “shredded” — to describe what the defense team had done, in their view, to House Democrats’ case.

“In two hours, the White House counsel entirely shredded the case by the House managers,” Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, told reporters. “What we saw today was factually relevant … and (we) saw there were a lot of half-truths from the House managers and, frankly, pushed by the media.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., offered a similar take.

“It took less than two hours to completely shred and eviscerate Adam Schiff’s failed case for impeachment,” she said. “There is no case for impeachable offenses here. And it took less than two hours to do so. I think the American people understand that.”

Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., echoed that sentiment in a tweet sent around the same time.

“3 days of Democrat arguments were just shredded in 2 hours,” he said.

Saturday began with Schiff delivering a detailed, hourlong summary of the Democrats’ impeachment case. Some Republicans dismissed it because of one line.

Schiff spoke for nearly an hour in closing the House’s case for the removal of Trump, advancing and rebutting scores of arguments, but many Republican senators left the chamber talking about only one line: His reference to a news report that GOP senators were warned that if they vote against the president, their “head will be on a pike.”

“Not true!” an indignant Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., bristled afterward, saying senators were “visibly upset” by the comment. “Nothing like going through three days of frustration and then cap it with an insult on everybody.”

The reference came from a Friday CBS News report quoting an anonymous Trump confidant claiming that senators were warned that “your head will be on a pike” if they vote against the president on impeachment. The report did not say who had delivered the threat or which senators had been so warned.

“I don’t know if that’s true,” Schiff said. “I hope it’s not true. But I’m struck by the irony of the idea, when we’re talking about a president who would make himself a monarch, that whoever that was would use the terminology of a penalty that was imposed by a monarch — a head on a pike.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said Schiff should have “retracted” his comment.

Asked during a Fox News interview if such a threat had been conveyed to her, Blackburn said, “Not at all.”

“Republican leadership has encouraged us to do exactly what we’ve been doing, which is to look back at the record from the House and to do our due diligence so that the decisions we make are going to be wise decisions.”

Blackburn said Schiff’s comment was poorly received on the Senate floor.

“He should have retracted that at that point in time,” she said.

Schiff’s campaign has purchased ads on Facebook asking for donations to “Help Adam Fight” — though they do not explicitly mention impeachment or Trump.

“I’ll be honest: I’m busier than I’ve ever been in my career,” the ad starts. “I’m working every day in the House to protect democracy and make progress for the American people. With all that’s been going on, I haven’t had much time to fundraise for my re-election. So I’m coming straight to you.”

The Washington Post’s Rachael Bade, Mike DeBonis, Karoun Demirjian and Elise Viebeck contributed to this report.

