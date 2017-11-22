HONOLULU (AP) — President Donald Trump’s recent visit to Honolulu with first lady Melania Trump cost the city $140,776.

KHON2-TV reports that the couple arrived Nov. 3 and spent less than 24 hours on the island before departing for Asia.

Various city departments worked with the U.S. Secret Service to ensure their safety. The largest share of overtime cost was borne by the Honolulu Police Department at $100,630.

Since President Trump’s visit was not designated a National Special Security Event by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the city does not expect to be reimbursed for the costs associated with the overnight visit.

___

Information from: KHON-TV, http://khon.com