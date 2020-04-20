WASHINGTON – A new small business rescue package taking shape on Capitol Hill is expected to include $25 billion to expand coronavirus testing, but how to structure that money emerged as one of the final sticking points Monday.

Members of the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force will hold a press briefing this afternoon. You can watch it here:

Amid an outcry and finger-pointing over the availability of tests, Democrats were pushing for a “comprehensive national testing strategy,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Twitter. The Democrats were seeking “free testing for all, and expanding reporting and contact tracing,” Schumer said.

But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other Trump administration officials were seeking a “state-driven approach and flexibility,” according to a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private talks.

The differing approaches echoed the dispute growing nationally as governors blame the federal government for the shortage of tests while President Donald Trump and other administration officials insist that there have been record numbers of tests performed and that governors need to try harder.

It wasn’t immediately clear what a solution to the testing dispute might look like. The issue was one of several holding up completion of the deal that would devote about another $370 billion to emergency small-business loans and grants and boost funding for hospitals by $75 billion as lawmakers struggle to catch up with the coronavirus pandemic’s health and economic impact.

The package comes several weeks after Congress devoted a record $2 trillion to arresting the economic fallout from the coronavirus, underscoring the depth of the crisis and the growing demand for a robust federal response. More than 22 million people have lost their jobs in the past month, and the economy has nose-dived into a recession.

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was initially funded at $349 billion in Congress’ $2 trillion economic rescue bill, but it ran dry Thursday and the Small Business Administration stopped accepting loan applications. Partisan bickering ensued as Democrats blocked Republicans from passing a straight funding increase without getting something in return.

New opposition emerged Monday from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, which released a letter calling for $65 billion in the small-business loan program to be channeled through community development financial institutions, which tend to lend to smaller firms and non-profits.

“These institutions play a leading role in serving farmers, as well as veteran, family, women, and minority-owned small businesses in rural, urban and suburban communities,” Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chairman Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, said in a statement. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat whose New York City district has been hit hard by the virus, also announced her opposition, saying Congress must do more faster to help affected communities.

“I’m not here with the luxury of time,” Ocasio-Cortez said in a video. “I need legislation that is going to save people’s lives.”

As negotiators from the Trump administration and congressional leadership worked behind the scenes to resolve the outstanding issues, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced on the floor that the Senate would convene Tuesday at 4 p.m. with the goal of passing a deal at that time. There had been hopes of approving an agreement in the Senate on Monday, but the deal was not finalized in time.

“At this hour, our Democratic colleagues are still prolonging their discussions with the administration, so the Senate regretfully will not be able to pass more funding for Americans’ paychecks today,” McConnell said.

“However, since this is so urgent, I have asked that the Senate meet again tomorrow in a new session that was not previously scheduled, and the Democratic leader has agreed to my request. It is past time to get this done for the country.”

After speaking on the floor, McConnell donned a face mask to talk briefly to reporters at the Capitol, telling them, without offering details, that negotiations are continuing.

The White House had initially sought to increase the Small Business Administration’s PPP by $251 billion, but Democrats demanded additional changes, which added to the legislation’s size and scope. Republicans rejected Democrats’ attempt to include $150 billion for city and state budgets that have been slammed by the pandemic, but agreed to include $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing.

As they finalized the package, lawmakers were circling around an increase of $310 billion for the PPP, of which $60 billion would be reserved for smaller financial institutions to distribute. Half of that would be provisioned for lenders with less than $10 billion in assets and the other half for institutions with between $10 billion and $50 billion in assets. An additional $60 billion in loans and grants would go to a separate small business emergency lending program that is out of money.

Congressional aides cautioned that talks were ongoing and that details remained in flux.

Lawmakers and the administration worked late into Sunday night, trying to hammer out the agreement, but Democrats said Monday that issues remained unresolved on testing, hospital spending and some elements of the small-business programs. They also insisted they had not abandoned their push for some relief for state and local governments whose budgets have been hollowed out by the pandemic, but Republicans and administration officials continued to reject those demands.

If the Senate succeeds in passing the legislation Tuesday, the House could pass it Wednesday. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., informing House members late Sunday that they should expect to return to the Capitol on Wednesday to vote on the legislation.

Both chambers are out of session, but Republicans have made it clear that they will insist on a roll-call vote in the House, which will require a majority of lawmakers to be present. That could also present House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., with an opportunity to push through the creation of a new select committee to oversee the coronavirus response, as well as a new proxy voting system that would essentially allow lawmakers to vote from afar by delegating colleagues to vote for them.

In videos on Twitter and in an interview with CNBC, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the principal author of the PPP, defended it amid reports of large companies getting loans, in some cases with more than one affiliate receiving the maximum $10 million. The loans are supposed to go to companies with fewer than 500 employees and would not need to be repaid if the businesses keep workers on their payrolls.

Rubio said some companies had been approved for loans that he didn’t think should have, but he hoped regulations would be tightened to prevent that from happening.

“Look, there were glitches made, no doubt about it, but in the end take comfort in the fact that the money has to go to the workers ultimately, it doesn’t really matter who the worker’s working for we want to keep them employed. This is not a bailout of any company,” Rubio said. “But I think certainly the goal here is to get money into the hands of businesses who don’t have anywhere else to go for money, including the stock market, shareholders, other sort of credit lines.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke in favor of the emerging agreement in an interview on Fox Business, accusing Democrats of holding it up to make demands.

“What it would do is something that we’ve been requesting for the last two weeks, more funding for the small business program,” McCarthy said. “This business program has worked very well more than 1.6 million businesses requested the money to pay their employees, to pay their rent.”

