WILDWOOD, N.J. — Joe Tartamosa’s second daybreak in an ever-growing line outside the convention center in Wildwood was a lot less pleasant than his first.

“It was brutal,” said Tartamosa, who spent the night in the cold, wind-whipped line with thousands of other ticket holders who were hoping to get inside for President Donald Trump’s rally on Tuesday night. “I was probably a little ill-prepared.”

He and his 16-year-old son, Nick, had left their home in Woodbury Heights, New Jersey, to arrive at 4:30 a.m. Monday to lock in a spot close to the front.

He had plenty of company. About 12 hours before the rally’s 7 p.m. start, the line had spilled past the gates arranged in switchback lanes outside the convention hall and onto nearby streets.

Those at the very front of the line had arrived about 2 p.m. Sunday and had spent two days and nights bundled in blankets, “Keep America Great” flags and woolen Trump 2020 hats.

Still, the mood remained festive in Wildwood, one of the Jersey Shore’s most popular destinations, where Trump was planning to hold his first political rally in New Jersey since taking office.

“He’s the only president in my lifetime who actually did what he said he was going to do,” said Russ Hickman, 55, of Dias Creek, New Jersey, who was fifth in line on Monday afternoon.

Trump’s decision to stage one of his raucous rallies in Wildwood, motivated by a desire to support a local congressman who had recently switched parties, upended the usual rhythms of this beach community about 160 miles south of New York City.

Seasonal workers were back on the job. Motels have reopened and restaurants and bars have awaked from winter hibernation.

The LED lights on the towering Ferris wheel near the convention center have been specially programmed to pulse in patterns of red, white and blue.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, regardless of your political view,” Nick Holland, 29, said Monday as he worked the front desk of the local recreation center.

“Today I put up signs: Welcome Mr. President. I never thought I would do that in my lifetime,” he said. “You can feel the energy. It reminds me of Christmas Eve, and tomorrow Santa’s coming.”

As his impeachment trial unfolds in Washington, Trump is headed into what in some ways is enemy territory. New Jersey is a Democratic stronghold where Hillary Clinton easily beat him statewide by 14 percentage points and where a so-called blue wave helped to flip four Republican congressional seats in 2018.

Most of Trump’s campaign rallies have been held in states where a majority of voters supported him in 2016, and are critical battleground states before this year’s election.

But Wildwood, in Cape May County, is in a district far more friendly to Republicans.

It leans conservative and is represented by Jeff Van Drew, a freshman congressman who opposed impeachment and last month defected from the Democratic Party to join the Republicans with a pledge of “undying support” for Trump.

In turn, the president promised to campaign for Van Drew, and the rally was announced not long after the congressman switched parties. Van Drew is expected to travel with the president to the rally at the Wildwood Convention Center, where they will both address the crowd, officials said.

Trump’s supporters were invited to apply for free tickets online, but entrance into the rally will be on a first-come-first-served basis. The convention hall can hold only 7,400, including the multitude of invited VIP Republican guests, leaving many toward the back of the line to worry that they might be watching Trump from outside, on one of two Jumbotrons set up nearby.

Rick Dunston, 54, of Point Pleasant, New Jersey, sat in line on Monday cooking sausages, peppers and fried apples as drivers passed, honking horns and shouting “USA.”

“I’m hoping Trump will deregulation the nation,” said Dunston, who said he struggled unsuccessfully to keep his small construction company afloat, burdened by complex licensing rules and high taxes.

Like Dunston, many people in line said it would be their first Trump rally.

Hickman, who works in maintenance at the public school district in Van Drew’s hometown of Dennis, said he voted for Van Drew as a Democrat and would eagerly support him for reelection as a Republican.

“I figured he was pretty much that anyway,” he said. “It just makes me pulling his lever a little easier.”

Protesters — and many of the Democrats vying for a chance to unseat Van Drew — were beginning to gather for a counter rally near the ocean on Tuesday.

“There’s definitely way more of a progressive movement down here than people realize,” said Shayla Woolfort, a chairwoman of Cape May County Indivisible, which is organizing a protest that the group says will include 30 other grassroots organizations from New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Martin Luther King III, the oldest son of the civil rights leader, is expected to be the keynote speaker. Several of Van Drew’s Democratic opponents, including Ashley Bennett, Will Cunningham, Brigid Callahan Harrison and Amy Kennedy, are also scheduled to address the crowd at the counter rally.

“The racism, the violence, the corruption — we reject all of it,” an Indivisible organizer, Cassandra Gatelein, said of the Trump administration. “We definitely want to stand in solidarity with all the marginalized communities that he is hurting.”

Like many other people involved in the local planning for the event, Tracey DuFault, the director of the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, said the rally was an economic boon for a tourist town with a wintertime population of about 5,000. It is believed to be the first time a sitting president has ever visited Wildwood.

“I think people just want to be in the area because it is such a historic event,” DuFault said.

When she was in her 20s, DuFault worked for Trump at his bankrupt Atlantic City casinos, making arrangements for high-rolling gamblers.

“I knew his first wife. I knew his second wife. I did not meet his third,” DuFault said. “It was a fun job.”

As head of the Chamber of Commerce, she spent the past several weeks updating and publicizing a list of businesses that still had available overnight lodging. She said about 20 hotels and motels had either reopened or booked guests on floors that are typically closed in winter in order to meet the surge in room requests.

Tartamosa said he hoped the event would instill in his son some of Trump’s conservative views.

“I believe in his values and what he’s doing,” Tartamosa, 43, said of the president. “I believe it’s better than what the other side has to offer.”

The Trump campaign paid $7,600 to rent the facility and will also be responsible for other costs, including increased security, said John Siciliano, executive director of the Wildwoods Tourism Authority, which operates the convention center.

“It’s just a huge deal that a president of the United States is going to visit our town,” Siciliano said.

Wildwood is best known for its wide sandy beaches, an expansive boardwalk and an assortment of amusement and water parks that operate on oceanside piers.

At 11 a.m. each summer morning, loudspeakers blast the “The Star-Spangled Banner” and Kate Smith’s rendition of “God Bless America.” The beloved tradition came under scrutiny last year after revelations that Smith’s recording catalog featured racist songs, but the former mayor said the patriotic medley would not be altered.

Maggie Warner Wisniewski, a spokeswoman for Morey’s Piers, which operates several hotels and amusement parks, said it became clear after rooms in the company’s Starlux hotel sold out that they would need to open the Blue Palm, a 52-room inn normally closed in winter.

“We sold out very quickly,” she said.

She declined to share her thoughts about Trump, but said his visit is no doubt good for the city’s reputation. “It’s just kind of putting Wildwood on the map,” Wisniewski said.

It’s also been good for business, said Eric Hanson, the manager of the Blue Water Grille restaurant. He and his mixologists crafted a bipartisan menu of drinks for the occasion, with names like subpoena-colada, MAGA-margarita and impeachment punch.

“You’ve got to have fun with it,” he said.