The magazine bestowed the title on Trump last year, establishing him as the “person who had the greatest influence, for better or worse,” on the events of 2016.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Friday seemed to be President Donald Trump’s day off. But on Twitter at least, it became a whirlwind.

He began the morning offering renewed disgust over the “hemorrhaging” NFL and players kneeling during the national anthem. He seized the chance to golf — “quickly,” he noted — with some of the sport’s greats. And as daylight faded behind the West Palm Beach skyline, Trump weighed in on what has become a favorite grievance: the possibility that he might not be selected as Time magazine’s person of the year.

“Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named ‘Man (Person) of the Year,’ like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”

The magazine bestowed the title on Trump last year, establishing him as the “person who had the greatest influence, for better or worse,” on the events of 2016. It was, Trump said on Twitter, “a great honor.”

But his latest jab continued a complicated history with the magazine. In 2011, he said Time had “lost all credibility” for not naming him to its Top 100, and in 2015, he complained that he was passed over in favor of Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany despite being “the big favorite.”

Yet he appeared to aspire to be on the magazine’s cover, with a fake 2009 cover story once hanging near the entrance of Mar-a-Lago, the Florida estate where he is spending his vacation, and in many of his other golf clubs, according to a Washington Post article in June.

The recipient of the title, who is decided by Time’s editors, will be announced Dec. 6.

A spokeswoman for the magazine directed reporters back to Twitter. “The President is incorrect about how we choose Person of the Year,” a message from the magazine’s account said. “TIME does not comment on our choice until publication, which is December 6.”

In between his bookends of institutional critique, the president fit in a few moments of international productivity Friday. In an early-morning phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey, Trump discussed the sale of U.S. military equipment, the Syrian refugee crisis and “pending adjustments to the military support provided to our partners on the ground in Syria,” according to a White House summary.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry later said the pending adjustments meant the U.S. would no longer provide weapons to the YPG, a Kurdish militia fighting in Syria against the Islamic State group (ISIS), a plan Trump had previously approved, according to reports from Turkish news media.

Initially, the Trump administration’s national-security team appeared surprised by the Turks’ announcement. Hours later, the White House confirmed the weapons cutoff would happen, though it provided no details.

The decision to stop supplying the Syrian Kurds could ease tensions with Erdogan that have been aggravated by a number of issues, chief among them the Trump administration’s reluctance to turn over a Turkish cleric, Fethullah Gulen, who lives in exile in Pennsylvania and whom Erdogan accuses of fomenting a failed coup against him in 2016. The Turkish government is also angry over the case of an Iranian-Turkish businessman, Reza Zarrab, who is fighting federal charges in the U.S. that he evaded Iranian sanctions.

The U.S. began working closely with the Syrian Kurds during the Obama administration. Some critics said Friday that the decision to stop supplying them amounted to a betrayal, since U.S. forces had relied on the Kurds, and their fighting skills, to retake the Syrian town of Raqqa from ISIS.

Trump also called President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt to offer sympathy and support after the militant attack on a Sufi mosque there that killed at least 235 people. In his call with el-Sissi, the White House said Trump condemned the attack and “reiterated that the United States will continue to stand with Egypt in the face of terrorism.”

Trump also used the attack to renew his call for a wall along the southern border with Mexico and his efforts to bar people from certain Muslim-majority countries from coming to the U.S.

“We have to get TOUGHER AND SMARTER than ever before, and we will,” he wrote. “Need the WALL, need the BAN! God bless the people of Egypt.”

For most of the day, the president relaxed, spending hours on his golf course in Jupiter, accompanied by professional golfers Tiger Woods and Dustin Johnson, and sharing his commentary with his millions of Twitter followers. It appeared to be, as noted by those who shared pictures of him on social media, a good day. “Great spirits,” Eric Kaplan, a club member, said on Twitter. “That is one gracious man.”