WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s company says it has been turning over documents for months in response to requests from federal investigators looking into Russian election interference and possible coordination with Trump associates.
An attorney for The Trump Organization says in a statement to The Associated Press that the company has been cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation since July 2017. The company has been in routine contact with the prosecutors, turning over documents and regularly discussing the scope of requests.
The company’s cooperative posture mirrors that of the White House and the Trump campaign. Combined, they have provided more than a million pages of documents to investigators.
The Trump Organization is an umbrella entity that encompasses hundreds of companies owned by the president through a trust.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In fundraising speech, Trump says he made up facts in meeting with Trudeau
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Gun-trained teacher ‘accidentally’ discharges firearm in classroom, officials say, injuring student
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning