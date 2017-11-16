TOKYO (AP) — The cheeseburger President Donald Trump ate during his visit to Japan is still drawing lines at a Tokyo burger joint.
Yutaka Yanagisawa, the owner-cum-chef of Munch’s Burger Shack, recalls Trump praised the meal and shook his hand after he served the burger to him and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a country club last week.
The “President Trump Set” with coleslaw and fries is a new addition to the menu at Munch’s Burger. It’s not cheap at 1,400 yen ($12) but is still one of the most popular orders.
The “Trump effect” is proving a boon for the burger joint — especially since the experience of eating out in Tokyo is becoming more about fun storytelling, such as sharing Instagram photos of meals.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- UW's Azeem Victor suspended indefinitely after arrest
- ‘When do churches stop caring about people more than SUVs?’ Seattle church to replace homeless housing with parking spots
- Poll: Democrats hold large advantage in Washington state headed into congressional midterms
- Lawmakers aren’t moving fast enough to boost education spending, Washington Supreme Court rules