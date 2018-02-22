AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Some Maine lawmakers are trying to revive an effort to ban bump stocks in the state, but others say moves at the federal level may make it unnecessary.
President Donald Trump has directed the Justice Department to work toward a nationwide ban on the devices, which allow semi-automatic weapons to mimic machine guns.
Democratic state Rep. Scott Hamann told the Bangor Daily News on Wednesday that he might withdraw his own proposed ban if Washington renders it unneeded, but he was not yet prepared to do so.
Democratic House Speaker Sara Gideon says the Legislature should take up Hamann’s proposal, which has been tabled by the Legislative Council.
Republican leaders in the state Senate say they want to monitor federal action before doing anything at the state level.