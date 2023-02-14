A New York appeals court upheld a $110,000 penalty against former President Donald Trump for being in contempt of court during the state’s probe into allegedly fraudulent asset valuations at his company.

The judge who issued the fine last year correctly determined that Trump’s response to the state’s subpoena for records in his personal possession had “prejudicially violated the lawful, clear mandate of the court,” an appellate panel ruled Tuesday in Manhattan.

“Once again, the courts have ruled that Donald Trump is not above the law,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement. “For years, he tried to stall and thwart our lawful investigation into his financial dealings, but today’s decision sends a clear message that there are consequences for abusing the legal system.”

James ultimately sued Trump, three of his adult children and his company for allegedly manipulating the value of his assets for years to deceive banks and insurers. The case goes to trial in October.

Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

“We further find that the financial sanction to compel compliance was a proper exercise of the court’s discretionary power and was not excessive or otherwise improper,” the appellate panel said.

Trump was held in contempt and fined $10,000 a day by a judge who concluded Trump hadn’t properly responded to a demand for documents. Trump had said there were no such documents, but the judge ruled he failed to explain the details of his search or provide a sworn affidavit on the result as required by law.