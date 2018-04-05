Share story

By
The Associated Press

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has recorded 30 to 40 trumpeter swan deaths this winter in the northwest part of the state.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that the final toll isn’t yet in, but already more swans have died than in any winter since 2011-12, when 37 trumpeter carcasses were discovered.

Biologists are surprised by the high mortality rate because they expected fewer deaths during a winter that was mild at low elevations.

Game and Fish nongame biologist Susan Patla says as many as 10 swans struck power lines and died this winter.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Despite the high mortality, the total population of birds looked healthy this winter. Patla counted 1,061 statewide, which is the second-most ever, including 415 in the Jackson Hole area.

___

Information from: Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide, http://www.jhnewsandguide.com

The Associated Press