WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is paying a visit to the Marine Barracks in Washington to meet with marines who responded to a recent fire at a public housing complex in the nation’s capital.
The September fire tore through the Arthur Capper Public Housing complex for seniors, displacing dozens of residents.
First lady Melania Trump is joining the president on a snowy day in Washington.
The visit comes after the president was criticized for canceling a trip to an American cemetery in Paris on Saturday after his helicopter was grounded by bad weather. He also did not visit Arlington National Cemetery to commemorate Veterans Day.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- In Malibu, Woolsey Fire claims celebrities' homes
- France strikes back against Trump, emphasizing a lack of 'common decency'
- Guard troops search for more wildfire victims; 56 dead WATCH
- Shot in the neck at 17, this is the trauma surgeon now leading doctors against gun violence and NRA
- Police think Alexa may have witnessed a double slaying — now they want Amazon to turn her over
A White House official said the trip had been in the works for at least several weeks.