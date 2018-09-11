LONDON (AP) — The Irish government says a planned November visit by U.S. President Donald Trump has been postponed.

The government said in a statement Tuesday that U.S. officials “cited scheduling reasons.”

Earlier this month the White House announced Trump would travel to Ireland as part of a trip including a Nov. 11 Paris event marking the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.

The White House had said that Trump would visit Ireland “to renew the deep and historic ties between our two nations.”

Trump met with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House in March as part of the Irish leader’s annual St. Patrick’s Day holiday visit. Varadkar said after Trump’s visit to Ireland was announced that it had come “a little bit out of the blue.”