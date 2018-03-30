After a week of mass diplomatic expulsions, senior White House officials are considering additional sanctions and other tougher measures

WASHINGTON — Some senior Trump administration officials are pressing for more aggressive action toward Russia, hoping to persuade President Donald Trump to change his approach after a week of diplomatic expulsions that have driven the relationship with Moscow to its lowest point in decades.

With hundreds of diplomats in Washington, Moscow and European capitals packing their bags as the tensions stemming from the poisoning of a former Russian spy living in Britain have worsened, the Trump team is considering additional sanctions and other measures against Russia. But while aides say the president has become convinced Russia is dangerous, he has refused to embrace a tougher public posture himself.

Trump has emphasized the importance of dialogue with Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, yet the departure of so many diplomats expelled from Russia and the U.S. will make it that much harder to maintain a semblance of normal relations. Cooperation in areas as varied as agriculture, counterterrorism, military affairs and space exploration could diminish, as could private travel and business dealings.

Russia’s ambassador in Washington lamented Friday that no one would meet with him, and his embassy complained that Russian diplomats were being harassed by U.S. intelligence agencies eager to recruit them. “I don’t remember such bad shape of our relations,” Anatoly Antonov, the Russian ambassador to Washington, told NBC’s “Today” show.

Since his arrival last year in Washington, Antonov said he had invited U.S. officials to his residence only to be repeatedly rebuffed. “If they are scared, I said, ‘Come on, we can meet in a restaurant and to discuss all outstanding issues,’ ” he said. “It was four or five months ago. And I got answer: silent.”

The Pentagon said it had gotten no notice of a test of a new intercontinental ballistic missile conducted by Russia and announced Friday, a lack of communication that experts worry could lead to miscalculation.

U.S. officials said a shift in the administration’s approach has been building. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, whose last official day is Saturday, had come to the conclusion before Trump fired him this month that a year of attempting to cooperate had not yielded much success, according to people familiar with his thinking. As a result, they said, Tillerson had begun mapping a tougher policy toward Russia and found agreement in the White House.

The administration began taking a more robust approach, publicly blaming Russia for an attack on computers in Ukraine and elsewhere, accusing Moscow of trying to break into the U.S. power grid and imposing sanctions over Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Tillerson’s feelings were hardened further by a conversation with Boris Johnson, the British foreign secretary, who described to him the nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal, living in Britain, and on his daughter, who was visiting from Moscow.

Tillerson’s designated successor, Mike Pompeo, and the incoming national-security adviser, John R. Bolton, are both considered even more hawkish on Russia.

The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats and intelligence officers and closed the Russian Consulate in Seattle this week as part of a wider international retaliation for the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter. Russia responded Thursday by ordering out 60 Americans and closing the U.S. Consulate in St. Petersburg.

On Friday, the Kremlin summoned 23 ambassadors from other countries to evict some of their diplomats.

The U.S. and Russia still have ambassadors in place, so high-level contact should continue. But the wheels of basic diplomacy, involving visas, consular services, cultural events and simply talking to people, are grinding ever more slowly and, in some cases, halting.

The expulsions left many diplomats wondering how the U.S. Embassy in Moscow could operate. Much of the burden will fall on the ambassador, Jon M. Huntsman Jr., who took over an embassy already struggling to function after the Kremlin last summer ordered that it dispense with 755 employees in response to U.S. sanctions for Russia’s election meddling.