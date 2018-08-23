JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — President Donald Trump is tweeting his “complete and total endorsement” for a Republican who was appointed to the U.S. Senate in Mississippi and is running in a November special election.
Trump tweeted Thursday that Cindy Hyde-Smith supports a border wall and “fights for our conservative judges.”
In a second tweet, Trump says: “Cindy has voted for our Agenda in the Senate 100% of the time and has my complete and total Endorsement.”
The endorsement is important in a race where Hyde-Smith faces three challengers, including a tea party-backed Republican state senator, Chris McDaniel. Both Hyde-Smith and McDaniel campaign as Trump allies.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
- Cohen has 'knowledge' of Russia campaign conspiracy, lawyer says
- Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii's Big Island with foot of rain WATCH
- Oregon to get its third In-N-Out Burger, near Salem
- Internet 'fire challenge' leaves 12-year-old Detroit girl severely burned
The election winner serves the final two years of a term started by Republican Thad Cochran, who resigned in April. Gov. Phil Bryant appointed Hyde-Smith to temporarily succeed Cochran.