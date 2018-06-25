Despite Trump’s claim, Waters hasn’t “called for harm” against the president’s supporters, but urged attendants at a rally in Los Angeles on Sunday to speak out against his administration whenever an opportunity arises.

President Donald Trump lobbed a violent threat against Maxine Waters over Twitter on Monday, cautioning the California congresswoman to be “careful” what she wishes for in light of her urging Americans to “push back” against his administration.

“Congresswoman Maxine Waters, an extraordinary low IQ person, has become, together with Nancy Pelosi, the Face of the Democrat Party (sic),” Trump tweeted, referencing the House minority leader. “She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!”

“If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd,” Waters, 79, told supporters. “You push back on them, and you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

Waters’ scathing rebuke came amid national outrage over the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy on immigration, which has resulted in the forced separation of thousands of children from their immigrant parents at the southern border. Amid a torrent of backlash, Trump signed an executive order permitting undocumented adults to remain with their children while in custody, but the fate of many of those already separated remains a mystery.

Multiple spokespeople for Waters did not immediately return requests for comment.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and senior White House adviser Stephen Miller were all forced out of restaurants over the weekend amid backlash over the family-shattering practice.

