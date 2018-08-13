COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — President Donald Trump and Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) are trading jabs on Twitter days after a special congressional election the two Republicans tried to influence ended too close to call.
Trump skewered Kasich on Monday as a “very unpopular” governor who hurt GOP state Sen. Troy Balderson’s Aug. 7 race against Democrat Danny O’Connor by “tamping down enthusiasm for an otherwise great candidate.”
Kasich countered with a meme of Russian President Vladimir Putin laughing. He called Trump’s tweet “laughably inaccurate” in a subsequent fundraising pitch. Kasich earlier questioned whether Trump’s 11th-hour rally for Balderson would hurt his chances in the district Kasich once represented.
Balderson leads O’Connor in unofficial results by less than a percentage point. With thousands of votes outstanding, The Associated Press hasn’t called the race.
