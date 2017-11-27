ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — President Donald Trump is returning to Missouri for the second time in three months.

The White House says Trump will speak Wednesday in St. Charles.

The speech comes as Trump and other Republican leaders seek to pass tax overhaul legislation by the end of the year. The House recently passed a $1.5 trillion bill and Senate GOP leaders hope to push their bill through this week. The package blends a sharp reduction in top corporate and business tax rates with more modest relief for individuals.

Trump also discussed the need for tax reform in an August speech in the southwest Missouri town of Springfield.