President Donald Trump will be presented with the Space Force flag at the White House on Friday, his latest effort to herald the launch of the new branch of the U.S. military.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and General John Raymond, the force’s chief of space operations, will give the flag to Trump, according to two people familiar with the plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

In December, Trump signed into law a measure that created the Space Force, saying the U.S. needed to expand its military presence in space. The Air Force previously oversaw offensive and defensive operations in space.

Trump’s enthusiasm for Space Force has drawn sporadic criticism and provided fodder for comedians. A satirical Netflix series, “Space Force,” debuts later this month, and stars Steve Carell, as an Air Force general, and John Malkovich.

The Pentagon’s budget allocated funding for the force, including “space-related weapons systems and operations.” The Space Force’s procurement budget is projected to reach $4.7 billion by fiscal year 2025.

