NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Tennessee later this month on the same day he will headline a fundraiser for Rep. Marsha Blackburn in her Senate bid.

The rally will take place on the evening of May 29 at Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Tickets are available online .

The event will mark the fifth rally Trump has held in Tennessee and the third in the Nashville area since he began running for president in June 2015.

Trump is also scheduled that day to headline a Blackburn fundraiser in Nashville.

Blackburn hopes to succeed fellow Republican Sen. Bob Corker, who is retiring. Former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen’s candidacy puts the firmly red state in play for his party.

Republicans hold a slim 51-49 Senate majority.